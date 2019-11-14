Commercial Motor Vehicle Rollover Crash with Hazmat Spill

There was a commercial vehicle crash that caused a hazmat spill in Williamson County early this morning. 33-year-old Chance Morris, of Muscle Shoals, AL, was driving a freight-liner truck pulling a Polar Tanker Trailer on I-24 westbound ramp to I-57 when he lost control of the truck. The truck ran off the road, causing the truck and tanker trailer to overturn. The contents of the tanker began to leak due to the crash. The spill was contained by Marion and Lake of Egypt Fire Departments. Morris was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

