Johnston City man to serve 8 years for burglary, theft

A Johnston City man was sentenced Friday to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for charges including burglary. The Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Douglas Hearn was sentenced to eight years for one count of burglary, and six years on conviction of retail theft. The sentences are to be served concurrently. The burglary occurred at a residence in Johnston City in June 2018, while the retail theft occurred at the Mach 1 gas station in Herrin in September 2017. Hearn has a criminal history, including convictions for theft, criminal trespass and domestic battery.

