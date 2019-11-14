Mayor backs off Spanish Street parking plan

A proposal to cut into the Common Pleas Courthouse hillside to provide added parking on Spanish Street may not be worth the cost. Mayor Bob Fox recently suggested improvements should be made to Spanish Street in conjunction with plans to renovate the courthouse as part of the new city hall project. The plan includes construction of a parking structure and “redoing” the courthouse steps. A downtown strategic plan unveiled in 2017 calls for adding 48 parking spaces on the west side of Spanish Street, bordering the courthouse property. It envisions cutting into the hillside to carve out the parking spaces. But Mayor Fox says cutting into the hillside to add angled parking may not be wise, and agreement from city manager Scott Meyer. Cutting into the hillside could lead to an undesirable, steeper grade for the courthouse steps. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

