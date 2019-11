A Pemiscot County man was sentenced on a 2015 murder charge of a Kennett woman. 40-year-old Crowin King was charged for the killing of 24-year-old Carolletta Hamilton in her apartment in Kennett in 2015 with a firearm. King was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison; 30 on a second degree murder charge, and 20 for an armed criminal action charge.

