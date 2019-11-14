Voice actor surprises Poplar Bluff students on Scooby-Doo Day

Poplar Bluff Junior High School got a surprise visit from a voice actor. Scott Innes, a Poplar Bluff native, visited the middle school to celebrate Scooby-Doo Day on Monday, November 4th. He says he made a connection with Don Messick, the original voice of Scooby-Doo, during his time as a radio DJ, and went on to successfully audition for the role after the voice actor’s passing in 1997. Innes says he did voices for about 1,000 talking toys, video games and television commercials over the years playing characters including Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Scrappy-Doo and others.

