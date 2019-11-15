Health officials report 2nd Mo. vaping-related death

The Southeast Missourian reports that yesterday public health officials reported a second Missourian’s death has been associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the death occurred this week and the deceased Missourian was a woman in her mid-50s. No specific information about the death was disclosed in the report, which said health officials and medical staff “concluded that vaping was a contributing factor to the female’s death who was experiencing a long-standing underlying chronic lung condition.” The state’s first vaping-related death was reported by public health officials Sept. 19, when lung samples were used to determine a St. Louis man’s death was related to vaping. The Thursday report from public health officials said the lung illnesses are likely associated with a chemical exposure from vaping.

