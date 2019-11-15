Police still looking for suspect in Illinois shooting

Police are still looking for a Sikeston man for his role in a shooting death in Carbondale. 24-year-old Olando Sheron is wanted on a murder warrant, and is said to be armed and dangerous. The warrant stems from the Nov. 3 shooting death of 27-year-old Keon Cooper of Carbondale. Two other people involved have been arrested. Sikeston DPS arrested 21-year-old Tyren Johnson, of Sikeston, for first degree murder. His warrant has a $2 million bond. 30-year-old Thomas Evans Jr., of Cape Girardeau, was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for concealing or aiding a fugitive. If you have any information about Sheron, you are encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

