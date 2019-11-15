Two arrested after high speed chase in Butler County

Two people were taken into custody in Butler County on Wednesday after crashing in a high speed chase. 30-year-old Melissa Burns, of Poplar Bluff, and 34-year-old Gary Goodwin, of Wappapello, were arrested following a short foot pursuit after their vehicle had crashed while attempting to evade authorities. They were both charged on several crimes including vehicle break-ins and a home invasion, and were transported to the Butler County Jail following their arrests.

