Auditor Galloway statement on indictment of former bookkeeper of Plattsburg Special Road District

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued the statement following a criminal charge of theft filed against Ava Langner by the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. Langner is the former secretary/treasurer of the Plattsburg Special Road District in Clinton County. A recent state audit found she had misappropriated more than $286,000 from the district over a seven-year period.

“My audit, which was sparked by a whistleblower complaint, found years of self-enrichment at the expense of taxpayers. When public officials betray citizens’ trust through criminal acts, they must be held fully accountable. My office is committed to continuing our work with federal law enforcement officials on this case to see that there is justice for taxpayers.”