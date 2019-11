On November 15th, 2019, Cape Girardeau Police Officers located and arrested 36-year-old Jeremiah Twiggs. He was taken into custody after he was found hiding under a sink in an apartment in Cape Girardeau. Twiggs was wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony. He is a registered sex offender who fled from officers in his vehicle and then on foot when they attempted to apprehend him.

