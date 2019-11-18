Monday, November 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to an arrest affidavit, during a traffic stop, a Florida Man told police that the wind may have blown a “bag of cocaine residue” into his vehicle. Cops in Fort Pierce last month pulled over a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Joseph Zak after the car did not pause at a stop sign around 9:40 PM.

With Zak’s sedan still in motion, an officer spotted Zak making “furtive movements, leaning over towards the center console as attempting to discard an item out the passenger window.”

After Zak’s car came to a stop, an officer approached the car and saw the suspect trying to conceal an open can of Budweiser. A subsequent search of the car turned up a glass crack pipe and a clear baggie “with a whitish residue, which tested positive for crack cocaine.”

Questioned about the baggie, Zak denied ownership of the item and claimed that “the police or the wind must have placed it there.” Zak was subsequently arrested on multiple charges and booked into the St. Lucie County jail.