The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is open and back in service

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopened Saturday after being closed for about a month for rudder repairs. During routine maintenance on October 14th, the crew discovered an issue with the rudder. After a check by a diver, it was determined the ferryboat would have to go to dry dock for repairs. That work was completed and the ferry returned to normal service at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is running on the normal winter schedule. For additional information, you can visit their Facebook page.

