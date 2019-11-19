Parson says Missouri is trying to get out in front of vaping problem that he says could “explode”

Governor Parson says Missouri has a problem with the number of young people smoking electronic cigarettes and the state is trying to get out in front of a problem that he says could explode. During a press conference, Parson says a multi-agency effort has formed to launch the Clear the Air campaign about the dangers of youth vaping. He says he’s not ready to commit to a ban on flavored vaping products and says it’s too early to consider any lawsuits against e-cigarette companies.

Parson wants the Legislature to consider potential measures to address vaping. So far, Missouri has had 35 vaping-related lung illnesses and two deaths linked to e-cigarette use.