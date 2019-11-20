Grain bin fire at Midwest Grain and Barge

For the second time in two weeks, local fire departments responded to 179 Rushing Road for a working fire in a bin at Midwest Grain and Barge in Scott City. The fire was first dispatched Tuesday evening, and no one was injured in the fire. The fire deputy chief arrived on the scene first to find a working fire inside of Bin No. 2, and smoke and flames were showing from its top vents. Responders with the Scott City Fire Department and mutual aid responders from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and NBC Fire Protection District contained the situation in about an hour and a half. Firefighters used a Cape Girardeau ladder truck to fight the fire, and the blaze was contained from spreading to other equipment at the location. Much of the bin was empty, and the only significant amount of product being stored in the affected bin was contained in the bin’s hopper.

