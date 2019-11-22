Gordonville Road in Cape to close for utility work

A section of Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two to three hours at midday Tuesday for utility work. The street closure will allow crews to deliver a new water booster pump station to a nearby water tank. Only local traffic will be allowed along Gordonville Road during the delivery. You are asked to consider alternate routes. The above-ground booster pump will be easier to maintain and has additional capacity to meet ongoing water-demand growth on the city’s west side. It will replace an existing underground booster pump. Similar units have been installed within the past four years at two locations along Perryville Road.

