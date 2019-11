A New Madrid County man faces felony charges for his alleged involvement in the 2006 case of a missing Risco woman. 35-year-old mother, Teresa Butler, went missing from her home on Jan. 25, 2006. 42-year-old Melvin Ray Hufford Jr., of Tallapoosa, was charged Thursday through New Madrid County with first degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution on the same date.

