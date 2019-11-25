Arizona woman pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

An Arizona woman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth. 39-year-old Sandra Jimenez’s sentencing has been set for February 19, 2020 in Cape Girardeau. Jimenez admitted that she was part of a conspiracy to transport large quantities of meth from Arizona to Southeast Missouri. On August 14, 2018, DEA Agents intercepted a 40 pound shipment of meth near Kennett and arrested 3 people. Subsequent to that arrest, Jimenez took over the task of coordinating the shipment of meth for the group. Agents seized an additional pound of methamphetamine in Sikeston and three pounds in Tucson, Arizona. 5 other people have been sentenced for conspiracy. Jimenez is facing a sentence of ten years to life.

Like this: Like Loading...