Elkville man sentenced to five years for bomb threats

An Elkville man has been sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for making bomb threats in Canada and New York City. 37-year-old Justin Bagley pleaded guilty to twelve counts of disorderly conduct. Between February 7 and 9, businesses, banks, health centers, schools, and the police station in Taber, Canada all received bomb threats over the phone. All of the calls were traced back to Bagley in Elkville. In addition to the Canada call, Bagley also called in a January bomb threat to the World Trade Center in New York City.

