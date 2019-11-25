Statement from Sec. Ashcroft on Alleged Election Fraud in Berkeley

Following is a statement from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft regarding Berkeley Mayor Theodore “Ted” Hoskins, charged with several felony counts of election fraud. Court documents say Hoskins is alleged to have altered absentee ballots and has been charged with one felony count of forgery and four felony counts of committing an election offense.

“Our office was pleased to reach out to federal law enforcement officials to help the St. Louis County Board of Elections move forward with their analysis. Thank you especially to Eric Fey, who was determined to make sure a conclusion was reached in this case. Voter fraud is real, and these charges make that clear.

“At the federal, state and local levels, officials and their staffs work hard to ensure your elections are secure and free from fraud. There is integrity in Missouri’s system, and election workers are paying attention. We are all in this together – working to maintain that integrity, helping each other improve cybersecurity, and keeping open lines of communication so we can work together to protect this important system through which you elect your government and make your voice heard.”