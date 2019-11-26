Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After Chippewa Falls police pulled over a man for his 4th OWI, they discovered that his license plates were made out of a beer box. According to a Facebook post from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Officer Scott Schoenwetter made an arrest for a fourth offense OWI.

The registration plates on the suspect’s vehicle did not match the vehicle. After looking closer at the plates, Schoenwetter discovered the plates weren’t real at all. In fact, they were made of a Hamm’s beer box. The suspect is yet to be formally charged.