Accidental death under investigation in Williamson County

Authorities in Williamson County are investigating an apparent accidental death of a person in the Lake of Egypt area. Williamson County Deputies were dispatched around 1:45 PM last Wednesday to what was initially thought to be an injury associated with a vehicle fire. Deputies determined that the victim had been burning leaves. The fire got out of control and spread to a nearby golf cart and then to a vehicle parked at a neighbor’s home. The person burning the leaves died from what authorities are calling serious injuries sustained during the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

