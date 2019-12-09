Monday, December 9th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to Florida Cops, a seasonal UPS worker was recently arrested and charged with stealing parcels containing more than $1,000 worth of electronics. 18-year-old Emmanuel Reggin was busted on a felony grand theft charge. Reggin allegedly swiped packages that were supposed to be delivered in the Miami area.

The teenager is accused of stealing two Kindles, an iPad, and a laptop. He was released on bond yesterday and is scheduled for arraignment on January 2nd. Although you can’t see it now, you gotta check out this guy’s hair. It’s insane! It appears to have its own zip code and is similar in size and shape to Carnac the Magnificent’s turban.