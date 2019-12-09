Trial ordered for suspect in bank robbery

A Poplar Bluff man was ordered Thursday afternoon to stand trial for robbing the Southern Bank branch in Essex. Glenn Hamilton appeared for a preliminary hearing for first-degree robbery. Just before noon Oct. 21, a black male, later identified as Hamilton, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash. The teller reported she handed Hamilton nearly $1,900 before he fled the bank. The Stoddard County Major Case Squad subsequently was activated to investigate the robbery. Officers reviewed the surveillance video and found the driver of the suspect vehicle was a white female, similar in appearance to Jamie White. White appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered to appear on Dec. 18 for a bond hearing in her case. Hamilton will appear at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 for arraignment on the charge.

Like this: Like Loading...