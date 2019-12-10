Attorney General Schmitt Sues City of Marshfield Alleging Illegal Traffic Ticket Quota Scheme

The Attorney General’s Office is suing the City of Marshfield for alleged violations of laws stemming from Senate Bill 5, specifically Senate Bill 765, including enforcing a traffic ticket quota. It also alleges the Chief of Police attempted to intimidate whistle-blowers. The lawsuit alleges on information and belief that Chief of Police Doug Fannen gave department employees instruction to write sixteen citations per month and informed those officers that their performance evaluations would reflect whether the officer has issued those sixteen citations. Chief of Police began posting officers’ monthly traffic citation statistics to the department bulletin board, but briefly stopped after the Attorney General’s Office sued the City of Diamond in April of 2019 for enforcing a traffic ticket quota. You can find the full lawsuit at http://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2019/marshfield-sb5-petition-12-9-19.pdf?sfvrsn=ae9b3639_2.

Like this: Like Loading...