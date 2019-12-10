Caruthersville Police searching for missing woman believe to be in danger

Police in Caruthersville are searching for a missing woman believed to be in danger. Chief of Police Tony Jones says they were contacted yesterday evening in reference to a missing person. At around 5 pm, 30-year-old Michele Bell, of Caruthersville, was leaving the town and headed south on I-55. Jones says that Bell may have had a mental break down and there is a concern for her safety. Her vehicle is described as a maroon colored Chevrolet HHR. Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department or dial 911.

Like this: Like Loading...