Caruthersville Police searching for missing woman believe to be in danger UPDATE

The Caruthersville Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on Ferguson Avenue in Caruthersville late Sunday night. 36-year-old Michele Bell is described as a white female, 5’4 and 105 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink leggings. Bell is suffering from a mental illness and has been hallucinating. Her vehicle was found unoccupied near Joiner, Arkansas on Monday around 7:15 P.M. If you have any information, call the Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-4101 or 911.

