Unclaimed property event set for next week in Cape Girardeau

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office will be in Cape Girardeau next week to help residents discover whether they have a portion of the $12 million in unclaimed property in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area. Statewide, the office holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property for Missouri residents, in more than 5 million owner accounts. In Cape Girardeau County, approximately $6 million in cash is unclaimed; In Scott County, $3 million is unclaimed; Perry County, $804,000; Bollinger County, $392,000; and Stoddard County, $1.9 million, for a total of more than $12 million in cash in the Cape Girardeau County area. Representatives from the treasurer’s office will be at West Park Mall on Monday from 3-6 p.m. and the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can search for and file claims for unclaimed property at the stations, online anytime at www.ShowMeMoney.com or claimants may write to The Office of the Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Unclaimed Property, PO Box 1004, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

