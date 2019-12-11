Wednesday, December 11th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Cops allege that an argument about the impeachment hearings targeting Donald Trump turned violent Friday evening when a man shoved his 60-year-old girlfriend to the ground in the couple’s Florida residence.

According to a police report, 62-year-old Ernest Ford and his girlfriend of seven years became “engaged in a verbal dispute about the impeachment hearings” around 7:45 p.m. on December 6th. Court records do not further describe the nature of the pair’s argument over the ongoing congressional inquiry.

The victim told cops that Ford “retreated to a back bedroom in the shared residence and continued the argument.” When the woman made her way to the rear of the Sarasota home “to confront the defendant,” the “altercation became physical.”

The 5’ 10”, 272-pound Ford allegedly “grabbed the victim by her shoulders and pushed her to the ground. The victim obtained a scrape on her right knee.” Ford was arrested at the couple’s residence at Villa Del Sol, a 55-and-older mobile home community. He was booked into the County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge.