Cape Girardeau homicide investigation

The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a homicide that occurred yesterday around 10 a.m. The homicide occurred at an apartment complex located at 652 South Spring Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a 911 call in this area and discovered that an adult male victim had been hit by multiple gun shots inside of his second floor apartment at this complex. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his gunshot injuries. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is currently investigating multiple leads pertaining to this case. You are strongly encouraged to contact The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad or The Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to this investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...