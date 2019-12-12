Jury Finds Carterville Man Guilty of Possession of Methamphetamine

A jury found a Carterville, IL man guilty of possession of meth on Tuesday. 37-year-old Aaron Isaacson was found guilty of one count of unlawful possession of meth and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Isaacson was arrested in March 2018 by Union County Sheriff’s Deputies and Conservation Officers of the Department of Natural Resources following a traffic crash report where he was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. The meth charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The case was prosecuted by Union County Assistant State’s Attorney, Lisa Casper. A sentencing hearing has been set for January 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. Isaacson remains in custody at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro.

Like this: Like Loading...