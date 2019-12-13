McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing Paducah teen

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Cassidy Crabtree, of Paducah, was reported missing yesterday morning. She was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with green, pink, and white jogging pants. She is 5’5” with green eyes and brown hair. It is believed that she may have left McCracken County and may be in the Fulton area. If you have any information, call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.

