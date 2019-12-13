Rep. Wagner meets with Ivanka Trump at White House re-paid family leave
Missouri’s Second District Congresswoman Ann Wagner met with Ivanka Trump and President Trump yesterday at the White House for a summit on Paid Parent Leave. She spoke to the bi-partisan gathering.
Wagner introduced legislation this year that creates a voluntary option for paid parental leave by allowing parents to use a portion of their Social Security after the birth or adoption of a child. Ivanka Trump has been holding child care and family leave summits across the US.