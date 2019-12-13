Suspects identified in murder of Michigan man in Cape

On December 13, 2019, Thomas Q. Bean, age 19, was charged with the class A felony of second degree murder, two counts of the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, the class A felony of first degree robbery, and the class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon, for his involvement with the murder of Richard R. Reeves in Cape Girardeau on December 11, 2019. An arrest warrant was applied for by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and signed by the Honorable Scott A. Lipke. Judge Lipke issued a $1,000,000 cash only bond for Bean.

In addition, Maurice Patterson, Jr., age 19, was charged with the class A felony of second degree murder, two counts of the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, the class A felony of first degree robbery, and the class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon, for his involvement with the murder. An arrest warrant was applied for by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and signed by the Honorable Frank E. Miller. Judge Miller issued a no bond warrant.



Bean and Patterson are not in custody at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Cape Girardeau County and Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated on December 11, 2019, and continues to investigate multiple leads pertaining to this case.

The public is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department if they know the whereabouts of Bean or Patterson.