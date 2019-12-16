Attorney General’s Office Successfully Commits Randolph County Sexually Violent Predator

On December 6, 2019, a Randolph County jury found a Randolph County man to be a sexually violent predator. Over the course of three days, the jury heard evidence of John Matheis’s lengthy history sexually abusing both children and adults. Matheis was convicted of sodomy and sexual abuse in 1994 in Randolph County for sexually abusing his six year old granddaughter. He was charged with a new offense in Randolph County in 2014 and a new offense in Boone County in 2015. Multiple victims have come forward over the years and disclosed the sexual abuse they had suffered. The jury heard evidence from two licensed psychologists that described various conditions they diagnosed Matheis with, including antisocial personality disorder, and other specified paraphilic disorder, non-consent. They also heard evidence from a third licensed psychologist who concluded that Matheis’s behaviors are unlikely to change. After the jury’s verdict, Judge Scott Hayes signed an order committing Matheis to the custody of the Department of Mental Health for treatment until such time he is safe to be at large.

