Governor Parson Makes Four Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions, Fills One County Office Vacancy

Governor Mike Parson made four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy on Friday. Christy Thompson, of Hardenville, was appointed as the Ozark County Treasurer.Charles Atwell, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Public Defender Commission. Cathy Dean, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Dr. Darren Kirchner, of Kahoka, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Dr. Seth Hudson, of Cape Girardeau, was also appointed to the Missouri State Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Hudson is chiropractic physician and owner of Hudson Spine & Joint in Cape Girardeau. Dr. Hudson received the Southeast Missourian’s People’s Choice Award Chiropractor of the Year in 2017 and 2018. He currently serves on the Southeast Health Foundation Board, the American Red Cross Board of Directors, and the Lions Club of Cape Girardeau.

