Monday, December 16th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Two Florida men were arrested Thursday morning after they were seen climbing the 35-foot Christmas tree at Largo Central Park. Two witnesses spotted the men climbing the tree at about 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The men also were throwing ornaments from the tree.

The men – 28-year-old Shay Morgan Tracy of St. Petersburg and 27-year-old Alex Anthony Laky of Hudson — were arrested on charges of criminal mischief and were booked into the Pinellas County jail.

Bail was set at $150 for both men. Jail records show both men were released on bail. The tree had “very minor damage, some broken branches that are not noticeable. Most of the damages were broken ornaments that have since been replaced,” Largo police Lt. Scott Gore said in an email.