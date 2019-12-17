Careless ‘smoking materials’ lead to early morning fire

The Southeast Missourian reports that improperly disposed of smoking materials are believed to have ignited a structure fire early yesterday morning in Cape Girardeau. A fire report from the incident stated firefighters were called after 3:30 a.m. for a structure fire at 905 S. Ellis St. Battalion Chief Randy Morris Jr. described the call as a “relatively small fire” and said the blaze remained contained to its point of origin in the bedroom where a mattress caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 5 minutes of their arrival by taking the mattress outside and deploying a water extinguisher. No one was injured in the incident, which caused about $1,000 in property damage, but the report did not state whether the structure was occupied at the time of the fire.

