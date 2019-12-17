Charges issued following investigation of death in Ellsinore

Charges were filed against a man following an investigation into a death in Ellsinore. The Ellsinore Police Department says 27-year-old Dakota Taylor has been charged with 1st degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Authorities responded to a call on December 10th, which led to finding 58-year-old Kathryn Hall with serious physical injuries from an assault, which she later died from after being transported to a hospital. Taylor is facing more charges as the investigation of Hall’s death continues. If you have any information, call the Ellsinore Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, or Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

Like this: Like Loading...