MSHP warns of hazardous roadways

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning you of hazardous roadways. The Patrol says the roadways are slick and dangerous from the recent rain and snowfall, combined with the cold to cause the roads to deteriorate as the weather continues to worsen. Officials with the Patrol urge you to stay cautious and to drive slowly to allow yourself more time to stop, clear your vehicle completely of ice and snow, and to stay inside your vehicle if you are involved in an accident.

