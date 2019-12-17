Poplar Bluff Police offering reward for arrest of “armed and dangerous” man

Poplar Bluff Police are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. They are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Carlos Wallace. Police say Wallace has outstanding warrants and is wanted for questioning about several felony charges. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information, call local authorities or the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776.

