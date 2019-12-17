Tuesday, December 17th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Investigators say that a Florida Woman was arrested early yesterday for allegedly throttling her girlfriend during an “acrimonious” 1:30 a.m. argument over “chips and infidelity.” An arrest affidavit does not provide specifics about the chips – potato, tortilla, corn, etc. – or the alleged straying.

Police charge that 27-year-old Patricia Ann Isaac and her girlfriend of eight years were arguing early Friday when the dispute “turned physical,” with Isaac allegedly grabbing the victim “by the throat with both her hands.”

The 27-year-old victim told police she “could not breathe and gasped for breath once her throat was released.” When cops questioned Isaac at the couple’s Clearwater home, she reportedly admitted that she “punched the victim and put her into a headlock.”

Isaac was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, a felony. She was released from the county jail late last night after posting $5,000 bond. Isaac, who has a tattoo with her girlfriend’s name and the date they met, has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim.