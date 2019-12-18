Arizona man sentenced to 60 months for charge

An Arizona man had been sentenced to 60 months in prison on a drug charge. 52-year-old James Sellers, of Phoenix, was charged with one count of distribution of over 500 grams of meth. On June 22, 2017, a United States Postal Inspector at the Network Distribution Center in Hazelwood observed a package that had been mailed from a Tempe, Arizona post office to a Caruthersville address which contained several indicators that it might contain controlled substances. The inspector determined that the name on the return address was not connected with the return address on the package. A drug dog was later alerted to the odor of a controlled substance. After obtaining a warrant, officers found that the package contained 3.51 kg of a substance containing meth. Postal Inspectors examined the video from the Tempe, Arizona, and were able to determine that the package was mailed by James Sellers.

