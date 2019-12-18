Century Casino Trash Can Fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in Century Casinos on N. Main just before 3 a.m. today. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building being evacuated and a smell of smoke in the front lobby. They quickly located the source in the men’s restroom in the front lobby. The sprinkler system had already extinguished a small trash can fire. Firefighters assisted staff in removing water from the affected area. The incident is still under investigation.

