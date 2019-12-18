Governor Parson Praises Silver Dollar City for Mansion Christmas Project

Missouri’s governor is praising Branson’s Silver Dollar City for volunteering to help with Christmas lighting and decorations at the historic Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City. Governor Mike Parson says Silver Dollar City has transformed the mansion this year.

Parson says the lighting on the Mansion lawn is professional and looks great, along with the new Christmas Village, which includes a general store and Santa’s workshop. Hundreds of people turned out for this month’s candlelight tours at the Mansion.