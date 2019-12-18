Jackson man sentenced to 72 months for firearm charge

A Jackson man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for a firearm charge. 25-year-old Gabriel Housman was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On May 9, officers observed Gabriel Housman seated in the front passenger seat of a car parked outside of an apartment building in Cape Girardeau. It was known to the officers that Housman had an outstanding state warrant for his arrest. Housman was alone in the car and complied with the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle. They found a semi-automatic pistol on the passenger side, where Housman had been sitting. Inserted into the pistol was a magazine containing 33 live rounds. Housman has prior convictions for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Exhibiting in Cape Girardeau County.

