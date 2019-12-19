Court to hear appeal in Missouri open records dispute

An open records dispute over whether the state can charge fees for the time officials spend redacting documents is headed to an appellate court. At issue is a lawsuit filed by St. Louis attorney Elad Gross against Gov. Mike Parson’s administration. The lawsuit challenges a $3,618 bill he received last year to process an open records request related to former Gov. Eric Greitens. Parson’s office based the bill on an estimated 90 hours of staff time at $40 per hour. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District hasn’t yet scheduled a hearing.

