Crosswalk comments continue at SEMPO meeting

One message was expressed during public comments at this month’s Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization Board of Directors meeting, the need for a crosswalk on U.S. 61/Kingshighway. A pedestrian recently suffered life-threatening injuries while attempting to cross the state highway. Citizens at Monday’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting expressed their desires for the city to provide pedestrians with safer means to cross the state highway’s intersection with North Cape Rock Drive. Pastor of St. James AME Church and founder of The People’s Shelter, Reverend Renita Green, reiterated those opinions before MoDOT representatives at yesterday afternoon’s SEMPO meeting. The City of Cape Girardeau submitted grant applications in 2014 and 2016 to fund the construction of sidewalks along North Cape Rock Drive north from U.S. 61/Kingshighway to Perryville Road, but both failed to receive funding. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

