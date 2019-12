There was a fatal car accident yesterday evening in New Madrid County on US Highway 60 at Highway FF. 61-year-old Paul Gaines, of Poplar Bluff, who was driving a freight-liner, was stopped at a stop sign attempting to make a left turn. He failed to yield to 46-year-old Jennifer Cox, of Dexter, causing her to crash into the freight-liner. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...