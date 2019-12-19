Paducah man pleads guilty to rape of child

A Paducah man has pleaded guilty to charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child. 31-year-old Brendin Rounds entered a guilty plea on Monday in McCracken County Circuit Court to one count of 1st degree rape of a victim under 12 and one count of 1st degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12. He was arrested on November 28th after McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at his home. They found evidence that he had sexual contact with a young girl, and he admitted to sexually abusing her for about 2 years. Rounds was originally charged with 5 counts of rape and sexual abuse, but prosecutors agreed to drop all but two of the counts as part of a plea deal. He faces 30 years in prison on the rape charge and 10 years on the abuse charge. His formal sentencing hearing is set for February 5th.

