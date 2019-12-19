Thursday, December 19th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police reported that, luckily, “The Pop-Tart did not strike the victim.” During an argument Sunday evening, a Florida Man threw a Pop-Tart at his wife’s head, according to cops who say that while the toaster pastry missed its target, the victim was struck in the arm by her spouse’s follow-through motion.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Brandon Sutherland and his wife were quarreling in their St. Petersburg residence when, according to the victim, Sutherland “became upset and intentionally threw a Pop-Tart at her head.” While the Pop-Tart did not strike the 29-year-old woman, she was hit on the arm by Sutherland’s left hand.

A sheriff’s deputy reported observing a red mark on the woman’s arm. During police questioning, Sutherland reportedly confessed to throwing the Pop-Tart, and that he “grazed the victim’s right arm with his left hand.” A deputy noted that he “observed the broken Pop-Tart on the floor of the residence.”

Sutherland was arrested for domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail. He was released from custody late Monday afternoon. A judge has ordered Sutherland to have no contact with the victim. Sutherland was arrested last March for allegedly battering the same woman.